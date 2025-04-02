R.J. Davis headlines the top collegiate NIL earners over the past year
By Matt Reed
NIL has become the new norm in college sports, and athletes across different areas have been cashing in on big-time deals over the past year, including big names like USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins and North Carolina's R.J. Davis.
RELATED: College basketball NIL deals have reached staggering heights
New data from sponsorship data company SponsorUnited has revealed which players were the biggest beneficiaries of NIl over the past 12 months, and to nobody's surprise names like Travis Hunter, Quinn Ewers and Paige Bueckers were all on the list.
Davis led all men's athletes with 25 NIL deals, while Watkins was the first-ranked women's player with 20 deals of her own. Meanwhile, the Cavinder twins - Hanna and Haley - combined for 18 deals and Bueckers had 16 as well, once again proving that women's sports have been increasingly popular.
According to the report, athletes are now part of an NIL industry that's worth over $1 billion, and while athletes competing in basketball and football certainly have a leg up on other sports that doesn't mean that others aren't able to cash in themselves.
Interestingly enough, the most common brands that were associated with NIL endorsements were EA Sports, Raising Cane's, Powerade, Epsilon and Adidas.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: ESPN podcast uses AI-assisted voice technology for Sarah Langs' stats segment
NBA: Michael Wilbon calls out ESPN for its ‘pandering’ LeBron James coverage
NFL: Jeffrey Lurie demolishes the top arguments against the Tush Push
CBB: Sienna Betts, top UCLA commit, wins 2025 McDonald's All-American Game MVP