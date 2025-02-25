It now appears the Philadelphia Eagles will accept potential White House visit
By Tyler Reed
It was recently reported that the Philadelphia Eagles would be turning down any invitation from the White House after winning Super Bowl 59.
However, NFL insider Adam Schefter said those reports couldn't be further from the truth. Schefter reported that an Eagles source told him the team would happily accept an invitation to visit the White House.
A White House visit has been a long tradition for teams that win the championship in their respective sport. However, the Eagles did not take the visit when they won the Super Bowl back in 2018.
Mixing political talk with sports makes me want to ram my head into drywall while listening to Creed. However, this is still news that people want to know about, unfortunately.
Instead of making this more political, let's dive into the Eagles' dominant Super Bowl 59 win over the Kanas City Chiefs.
The Eagles had a tall task in Super Bowl 59, as the Chiefs were looking to win their third straight Lombardi Trophy.
However, the game was decided very early, as the Eagles dominated every aspect of the game, from start to finish.
Winning the Super Bowl is one of the more difficult challenges in professional sports. Let's just leave it at that.
