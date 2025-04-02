Carmelo Anthony reveals the surprising NBA team he wants to purchase
By Matt Reed
Carmelo Anthony has been out of the NBA for some time now, but it appears as though the former New York Knicks superstar is getting antsy and wants to work his way back into the league. This time though, it would be in a drastically different role.
Anthony was discussing his future plans on his 7pm in Brooklyn podcast recently, and surprisingly dropped some information about a team that he would like to buy, and it's not the Knicks.
The former Team USA and NBA star laid out why he felt he'd be a good owner because of his business sense and relationship with players, but then went on to state that he hopes he can be part of a group that buys the Washington Wizards.
According to a CNBC report earlier this year, the Wizards are currently the 17th-highest valued team in the NBA at over $4.25 billion, significantly trailing the league's most valuable teams like the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Obviously big names like Michael Jordan and Danny Ainge have been involved with NBA teams in the past, and even LeBron James has hinted at potentially buying a team in the future. However, Anthony would surely need to be part of an extremely wealthy ownership group if he wantts to realize his dream of purchasing a team of his own.
