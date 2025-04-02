Pirates closer Dennis Santana goes viral for wearing shorts on mound
By Josh Sanchez
Social media was baffled when Pittsburgh Pirates closer Dennis Santana walked to the mound in "baseball shorts" on Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays. With the Buccos leading 4-2, Santana made his walk from the dugout with his pants rolled up above the knees.
It was a unique look, but proved that being a closer runs through his veins.
You have to be a little quirky for the job, and Santana certainly fits the bill.
Despite the unorthodox look, Santana was able to get the job done.
The PIrates walked away from George M. Steinbrenner Field with a 4-2 win over the Rays to advance to 2-5 on the season. It was Paul Skenes' first win of the year. Despite the loss, the Rays still took the series.
Up next for Pittsburgh is a return home to kickoff a three-game series against the New York Yankees at PNC Park.
The first game of the series is scheduled for Friday, April 4, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:12 p.m. ET.
The Rays, meanwhile, will hit the road to kick off a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning on Friday, April 4, before returning home to host the Los Angeles Angels.
