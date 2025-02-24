Philadelphia Eagles reportedly turning down White House visit after Super Bowl win
By Tyler Reed
Super Bowl 59 did not go the way many expected. No, it wasn't a surprise that the Philadelphia Eagles won the game, but how they won the game is what made it shocking.
The Eagles stumped the Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a three-peat by dominating the reigning champions in every aspect of their 40-22 win.
The Eagles didn't even need a monster game from running back Saquon Barkley, as the team fired on all cylinders in the biggest game of the year.
The celebration of the Super Bowl victory will be felt in Philadelphia until September. It also appears that the team isn't interested in taking the celebration outside of the city, and that includes a traditional White House visit.
According to The Sun. the Eagles will not be attending a visit to the White House that would involve President Donald Trump.
The Sun reports that sources close to the Eagles. said that the players and the front office were giving a "massive no" when asked if they would accept an invitation to the White House.
A White House visit by the champions has been a tradition in all of the major sports in the United States. However, it appears the Eagles will not be involved in a visit this year.
