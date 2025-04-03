The Buffalo Bills have a major contract issue brewing with James Cook
By Matt Reed
The running back position has become more important across the NFL than it has been in many years, however, the Buffalo Bills don't appear to be super eager to jump on the train and give out a massive contract to their star rusher.
RELATED: Tush Push ban fueled by 'jealousy' of Eagles, according to NFL insider
James Cook is coming off of his best season as an NFL running back, where he not only eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground but also added 16 rushing touchdowns. While veteran running backs like Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor have all received pay increases in recent years, Cook is naturally looking for a deal of his own.
The only problem is that Cook may not get that number that he wants if he stays in Buffalo, especially given the fact that the team has a lot invested in star quarterback Josh Allen.
Cook reportedly listed his Buffalo home for sale, potentially indicating that the growing rift between him and the team is bigger than some might expect. The 25 year old is scheduled to make over $5 million next season as his rookie contract enters the final year, but that's still far below the compensation of many top RBs across the league.
With the Bills just a few plays away from making the Super Bowl last season, though, maybe they'll change course on their current position considering how valuable Cook was during the 2024 campaign that got them to the AFC Championship Game.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
MLB: Who are the highest paid MLB managers? New contract for 2025 breaks previous record
NBA: Carmelo Anthony reveals the surprising NBA team he wants to purchase
CBB: Top collegiate NIL earners over the past year
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne goes preppy schoolgirl, Paul Skenes rocks gym teacher fit in GQ
VIRAL: Pirates closer Dennis Santana goes viral for wearing shorts on mound