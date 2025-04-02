Livvy Dunne goes preppy schoolgirl, Paul Skenes rocks middle-aged gym teacher fit in GQ
By Tyler Reed
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and uber-popular LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne are becoming the next power couple in sports.
Yes, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may be the most popular couple in sports; however, Skenes and Dunne are the top couple that both compete in a sport.
Recently, the star couple shone bright in the photoshoot for GQ. Of course, Dunne dazzled in the shoot, while Skenes showed off his now popular "couldn't care less" expression.
Skenes is dressed like Adam Sandler would be dressed in any of his recent films. However, the Pirates star is absolutely winning at life.
During their interview with GQ, Dunne shared that Skenes nearly derailed the relationship by not following her back on Instagram.
“He wouldn’t follow me back on Instagram,” stated Dunne during the interview. The two met during their time at LSU. Skenes pitched for the Tigers baseball program during the 2023 season, after spending two seasons with Air Force.
Following his 2023 season with LSU, the former Tigers star was then selected number one overall in the MLB Draft by the Pirates.
Dunne is finishing up her collegiate career; however, she will not be participating with the Tigers during the NCAA Tournament, after suffering an avulsion fracture in her patella. However, the future is bright for the gymnastics star.
