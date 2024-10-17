Roundup: Shohei Ohtani's bomb, Lonzo Ball's return, Sabrina Ionescu's big shot and much, much more
By Evan Bleier
With Hump Day over, the seventh week of the NFL season is about to kick off...Let's go...Should the Dodgers move Shohei Ohtani out of the leadoff spot?...Lonzo Ball makes an emotional return to the court in a Chicago Bulls preseason game....Sabrina Ionescu had a hilarious line about All-WNBA first-team snub...Bleacher Report's expert Week 7 NFL picks...Identifying this fantasy football season's secret stars...Why are the Vikings 5-0?...Where could the Tampa Bay Rays play in 2025? Here are some options...The Boston Bruins are selling a hockey sweater for an absurd amount...NCAA gets rid of the advantage Oregon exploited...Jay-Z and Roc Nation have renewed their partnership with the NFL for Super Bowl halftime show...For champion Kimi Werner, spearfishing is about more than catching her next meal...New York Jets superfan Fireman Ed claims the team is trying to phase him out of games at MetLife Stadium...Sources say Jerry Reinsdorf is open to selling cellar-dwelling White Sox...2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff odds: Larson and the lot...With an expanded College Football Playoff field, these 20 teams have lost but are still alive...Justin Fields on possible benching: "I don't think I played well enough"...Scaring Halloween trick-or-treaters is free. But this pumpkin? $13.50...Troy Aikman rips "lazy" Cowboys wide receivers in radio show rant...An anonymous college football coach had high praise for Tennessee's CFP chances...This Tom Brady joke about becoming a Raiders owner has gone viral...Jeff Fisher makes the latest cut for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class...
College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 8
The Diamondbacks are facing a climate problem. They aren’t alone among U.S. sports teams.
Three apps to make you the smartest person in the room
Dream: The Life and Legacy of Hakeem Olajuwon hit shelves this week
ESPN reaches multi-year extensions with several basketball commentators, including Kendrick Perkins and Tim Legler
How dogs were implicated during the Salem witch trials
Updated NFL coach hot seat: Who will be the 2nd coach fired after Robert Saleh?
The NFL's "Sunday Ticket" wars
Patrick Mahomes doesn't think the Chiefs need to trade for a wide receiver
No. 23 Army on a 6-0 roll in return to the rankings ahead of hosting AAC rival East Carolina
Liam Payne tragically passes at 31: Fans and colleagues mourned the musical star
Living over her means, Angel Reese complains WNBA checks can’t pay her bills
NFL trade candidates: 16 players who could be on the block ahead of 2024 deadline
The MLB playoffs seem to agree with Shohei Ohtani
Ballin' out
This was a big one
Well, this is already getting a little insufferable
Sydney Sweeney's next gig
Hot take
Does anyone want to remind him that the Dolphins are 2-3?
NFL: Browns stuck in cycle of irrelevance
WNBA: Caitlin Clark first rookie named to All-WNBA Team since 2008
NBA: Lonzo Ball is back!