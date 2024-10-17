Boston Bruins are selling a jersey for an absurd amount
By Max Weisman
The Boston Bruins unvelied a commemorative uniform Thursday that they'll wear when they celebrate the franchise's 100th anniversary on December 1 against the Montreal Canadiens, their oldest rival. Ironically, Boston played a different Montreal team on December 1, 1924, the Montreal Maroons. The Maroons last season was in 1938.
According to the Bruins website, "The jersey design draws inspiration from the 1980s, a pivotal era in Bruins history that embodies the team’s core values. The uniform kit features dipped gold sleeves and socks with a modern take on traditional striping, paying tribute to Bruins alumni who previously repped the Spoked-B."
Here's a better look at the new uniforms.
Here's the catch. If fans want a centennial celebration jersey all to themselves, they'll have to open their wallets to get one. The Bruins are selling the jerseys at the Boston Pro-Shop for a whopping $600. The 600 bucks gets you an authentic game jersey with the centennial patch and the Bruins Rapid7 sponsor patch, all for more than a pair of tickets to sit in the balcony sections at TD Garden.
Fans couldn't believe the steep price.
"Jersey is amazing but the $600 price tag is not," one fan said. "Fans already shelled out a ton for the centennial last year, and for this to be a one off and perhaps not an alternate going forward makes it harder to buy... but god damn is it clean."
"For 600 American Dollars I should be sitting on the bench with them what the f--k?" another fan wrote.
"For $600 the jersey better come with a time machine to take me to 1924 to witness that game against the Maroons at Boston Arena", a third fan wrote.
Bruins fans are hoping the 2024-25 season goes a little differently than the 1924-25 one. After beating the Maroons 2-1 to open the year, Boston dropped 11 straight. They finished with a 6-24 record. Through five games this year, they have a 3-2 record, tied for first place in the Atlantic Division.
