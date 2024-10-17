This Tom Brady joke about becoming a Raiders owner has gone viral
By Joe Lago
Las Vegas Raiders fans generally are ecstatic about the addition of Tom Brady, whose ownership bid was finally approved by NFL owners this week.
The Raider Nation optimism centers on the hope that the future Hall of Fame quarterback can impart the wisdom of winning seven Super Bowls on the franchise — but mostly on Mark Davis, who has zero playoff wins since taking over the once-exemplary franchise from his late father Al 12 years ago.
Raiders Twitter has not been a fun place to be this season, with the eventual Davante Adams departure, the predictable poor quarterback play and a defense that's been decimated by injuries. The Brady news brought some positivity, including some surprising levity.
Even Raiders diehards can find the humor in the following social-media masterpiece, courtesy of a Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Davis' signature haircut has been as bad of a look as his Raiders on the field during his tenure, but if anyone can pull off the bowl-cut look and still look stylish, it's Brady.
Back to football: Brady is expected to have a prominent voice in football decisions, and Davis confirmed that outsized role for a minority owner at Tuesday's NFL owners meetings.
"Although Tom can't play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train him as well," Davis said.
