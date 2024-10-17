Justin Fields on possible benching: 'I don't think I played well enough'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Russell Wilson will again compete with Justin Fields for the team's starting quarterback job during a Tuesday press conference. Instead of defending himself or causing a stir-up, Fields held himself accountable for the coaching staff's decision.
Wilson won the starting job out of training camp, but a Week 1 injury caused him to miss Pittsburgh's first six games. In Wilson's absence, Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record, good enough for second place in the AFC North simply because the Steelers haven't played a division rival yet.
Despite Fields's 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, Tomlin and the staff aren't completely sold — and Fields doesn't blame them.
“I don’t think I played good enough if I’m being real with you," Fields told reporters on Thursday. If I’m being real with myself, if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort of (question) who should be playing who should not.”
After two 7-5 seasons with Kenny Pickett, who seemed like a draft pick simply to avoid repeating the 1983 draft blunder of passing on Dan Marino, the Steelers shipped Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason. In turn, Pittsburgh went out and acquired Wilson and Fields.
From the jump, and once again after training camp, it appeared as though the 35-year-old Wilson was to serve as a mentor to the 25-year-old Fields — who was 10-28 as a three-year starter for the Chicago Bears.
Now, the Steelers prepare for the final two-thirds of their schedule — which includes all six of their divisional games, home primetime games against the New York Jets and New York Giants, a matchup at the NFC East-leading Washington Commanders, a possible America's Game of the Week battle with the in-state rival Philadelphia Eagles and a Christmas Day game against the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
