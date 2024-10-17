Jeff Fisher makes latest cut for 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
By Joe Lago
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the latest round of coaching candidates for the 2025 class, reducing its list of 14 coaches to 12 on Thursday.
RELATED: Troy Aikman rips 'lazy' Cowboys wide receivers in radio show rant
The nine-member Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee will narrow the choices over several rounds of voting before settling on one new coaching inductee for Canton.
One coach who made the cut was Jeff Fisher. Yes, that Jeff Fisher.
As an NFL head coach, Fisher owns a .512 winning percentage and a 5-6 playoff record over 22 seasons with two franchises: the Oilers/Titans in Houston and Tennessee and the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles.
His last head coaching job was with the Rams in 2016, when he was entrusted with grooming No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff and famously declared on "Hard Knocks" that he was "not f---ing going 7-9." He didn't. He went 4-9 and got fired.
Fisher is not likely to get fitted for a Hall of Fame jacket next year. Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren loom as strong favorites to win that honor, with fellow Super Bowl winners Tom Coughlin and George Seifert also in the running.
Not all of the remaining dozen candidates have Super Bowl victories on their resumes, but having raised the Vince Lombardi Trophy figures to be a key criterion.
Fisher famously fell one yard short of a game-tying touchdown in Super Bowl XXXIV when wide receiver Kevin Dyson was stopped short of the goal line by Rams linebacker Mike Jones to preserve St. Louis' 23-16 victory over Tennessee. His candidacy for the Hall won't be nearly as dramatic.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Browns stuck in cycle of irrelevance
WNBA: Caitlin Clark first rookie named to All-WNBA Team since 2008
NBA: Lonzo Ball is back!