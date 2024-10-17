Anonymous college football coach has high praise for Tennessee's CFP chances
By Tyler Reed
If you're old enough to remember the 2007 college football season, then you would know a thing or two about chaos. Teams like South Florida and Kentucky found themselves in the top ten at one point in that season. It feels as if the 2024 season is attempting to revive that type of chaos.
However, the difference between 2007 and now is we actually have a playoff system. A system that will give more than two teams a chance at greatness. That means a team can have one loss and not let it define their season. For example, the Tennessee Volunteers could be a deadly one-loss team come playoff time.
David Ubben of The Athletic recently chatted with an anonymous coach about the Volunteers' chances of making a run in the College Football Playoffs.
RELATED: NCAA gets rid of advantage Oregon exploited
The coach believes this Tennessee team is the most talented teams they have seen in the last decade. There is a belief that this program can win the national title. However, the timing may not be the best for this discussion.
In the last two weeks, Tennessee has dropped a tough one to Arkansas and given a less-than-stellar performance in their overtime win over Florida. While any team can go through a rough stretch, their performance this weekend against Alabama will be the outlier on the team's chance at immortality.
Does it feel like '98 again? Let's hope not.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Browns stuck in cycle of irrelevance
WNBA: Caitlin Clark first rookie named to All-WNBA Team since 2008
NBA: Lonzo Ball is back!