Lonzo Ball's emotional return to the court in Chicago Bulls preseason game
By Tyler Reed
NBA fans are less than a week from the start of the regular season. However, the preseason has already delivered plenty of headlines, from LeBron James sharing the floor with his son Bronny to a new rivalry between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On Wednesday, another story made headlines, and this one is a little more emotional. After being sidelined for two seasons with injury, Lonzo Ball finally made his return to the court in front of a home crowd that gave him a well-deserved ovation.
Even though it was just a preseason game, the moment had to feel like game 7 of the NBA Finals for a player who many thought would never play again. Ball didn't just get the good for him treatment, the former UCLA star actually put up some impressive stats in his return.
RELATED: Victor Wembanyama dunks on NBA stars who don't 'put as much work'
Ball finished with 10 points in his 15 minutes of action. The Bulls also got the 125-123 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 26-year-old Ball was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft and acheived his greatest fame thanks to the reality show, Ball in the Family, which featured his father, LaVar, and the rest of the family. Maybe Lonzo's return to the court will put his father in the spotlight once again.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Aaron Judge breaks out with huge home run
SPORTS MEDIA: MLB Playoff ratings soaring
NFL: What Davante Adams brings to the Jets