College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 8
By Tyler Reed
Week 8 of the 2024 college football season is here! This means it is time to scour the internet for who will have the best uniform combinations this Saturday.
Let's not waste any more of your precious attention span. Here are the best uniforms of the Week 8 slate.
Oregon Ducks
It's not fair, but it needs to be addressed. The Oregon Ducks could be on this list every week. However, this week, they absolutely deserve to be here as they rock the authentic look of the duck. This uniform combination is enough to make Donald Duck blush, and is now entering elite category in my book.
Old Dominion
Maybe not a complete uniform look, but Old Dominion is bringing heat with their throwback lids for homecoming. Will Texas State be able to handle all this ice? Seriously, will they? I have no idea.
Arizona Wildcats
My goodness, the heat the Arizona Wildcats are bringing to the field on Saturday is enough to make my little heart squeal. A cactus on the helmet? Go ahead and take my money.
LSU Tigers
How do you answer the call after a walkoff game-winning touchdown? Easy, you bring the all-white look that LSU is bringing to Fayetteville. The Tigers' white helmet is elite, and this look gives me a strong vibe of the white Power Ranger. If someone screams Tigerzoid, power up at the game, I may become an LSU fan.
Illinois Fighting Illini
It's the most revolting thing I've ever seen, yet I can't look away. Illinois will celebrate 100 years of tradition with the most electric look of the weekend. Leather-painted helmets? This is the stuff dreams are made of.
