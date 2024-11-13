Lakers ripped for going 'too far' with Bronny James' G League schedule
By Joe Lago
Lost in last Thursday's announcement of Bronny James being assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers' G League team was the 20-year-old's schedule with the South Bay Lakers.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that James would only play G League home games at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo while he shuttles "between both leagues" and the Lakers manage "his time on both rosters."
That little detail about James' G League schedule is a very big deal for ESPN's Brian Windhorst. And it's the reason why Windhorst is going to "apply the brakes" on his "everything is fine" stance with the Lakers' handling of LeBron James' oldest son.
Windhorst voiced his strong critcism in the latest episode of his "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast. He said he's fine with the "special treatment and nepotism" but draws the line with Bronny James "not getting on United Airlines to fly to these road games."
"Now, I think it’s actually detrimental to him. I don’t like that," Windhorst said. "I don’t know whose idea it was. Obviously, the Lakers are fine with it — they’re doing it. On this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far, and I don’t think that benefits Bronny. I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at that point.”
"I think it'd be much better if Bronny was a more developed player by February or March by playing in G League road games."
James' development as an NBA player remains very much a work-in-progress.
He's played in six NBA games, averaging 0.7 points and 2.7 minutes. In his G League debut last Saturday, he scored six points on 2-for-9 shooting and missed all four of his 3-point attempts. He added four assists but also committed five turnovers.
James enjoyed a special moment with his father when they made history as the NBA's first-ever father/son duo. His next significant contribution to the Lakers depends on how quickly he can progress at the highest level of basketball after playing one season as a backup in college.
