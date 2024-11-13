Daniel Jones likely done in New York
By Max Weisman
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes the Daniel Jones era in New York is over. On Sunday in Munich, Germany, Jones went 22-for-37 with 190 yards, a rushing touchdown and two interceptions in the Giants' 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. New York hasn't won since Week 5.
On an appearance on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike Radio, Schefter told hosts Chris Canty, Evan Cohen and Michelle Smallmon what he thinks about the future of the Giants.
"I would guess that we don't see Daniel Jones play another down for the Giants," Schefter said. "Because Brian Daboll's tone yesterday was different than it was in other weeks. It was always 'Daniel Jones is our starter, Daniel Jones is our starter, Daniel Jones is our starter' and then yesterday 'we're evaluating everything.'"
Schefter added that because Jones would be guaranteed $23 million if he gets hurt and can't pass a physical by March, the Giants will likely bench him to prevent that from happening. If New York does bench Jones, Drew Lock would likely start in his place.
"My guess today would be that the Daniel Jones experience, time in New York is over," he said.
Through 10 games, Jones has thrown eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a 24-44-1 record as the Giants starter since 2019. No official move has been made as of Wednesday morning, and as the Giants are on their bye week, a move may not be made until next week. Jones is in the middle of a four-year, $160 million contract that many consider one of the worst in NFL history due to how much money the Giants are paying a quarterback they may bench.
If New York wants to get out of that contract they have a few options. If they cut Jones after June 1, 2025, they'll take on over $47 million in dead cap in 2024 and over $22 million in 2025. If they can find a trade partner after June 1, they'll only have $11.1 million of dead cap for this season and the same number for 2025. It's not a great situation, but the Giants can't seem to afford another year of Daniel Jones at quarterback
If the Giants move on from Jones, they'll be able to find a quarterback in the draft. New York currently has the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and would have a shot at either Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
