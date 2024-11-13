Villanova no longer runs the Big 5, which is bad news for Kyle Neptune
Kyle Neptune's seat continues to get warmer as the days go by at Villanova as the Wildcats are no longer a national championship contender. Villanova isn't a contender to win the Big East anymore and, perhaps more deflating, the Wildcats. no longer run the Big 5.
From 2004 to 2022, Jay Wright brought two national championships and two more Final Four appearances to the Main Line. Wright won eight regular season and five conference tournament championships in the Big East, and at least a share of 13 Big 5 championships.
Now, the Wildcats are no longer big brother to a revived Big 5 that now includes Drexel.
Neptune started well in the Big 5, going 3-1 with a loss at Temple in 2022, Neptune's first year as head coach and Aaron McKie's last year coaching his alma mater. Villanova shared the Big 5 title with Temple, who lost at Penn on a day that Jordan Dingle set the Big 5 scoring record for the Quakers. However, Villanova missed the NCAA Tournament and lost in the first round of the NIT — and it's been downhill ever since.
Villanova went 18-16 last year while losing to Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's and Drexel last season. Meanwhile, St. Joe's and Drexel each won 20 games last season. Over on Broad Street, Temple made it to the AAC Tournament final in Adam Fisher's first year as head coach.
After Tuesday night, Neptune has dropped back-to-back games to the Hawks — who have a loss to Central Connecticut on their résumé this season — and owns a loss to Columbia. This is despite keeping Miami transfer Wooga Poplar from reuniting with Fisher in the building he won a Philadelphia Public League championship in 12th grade, and getting Jhamir Brickus and Tyler Perkins from La Salle and Penn, respectively.
With Temple looking improved — thanks to New Mexico transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr. — St. Joe's having the upper hand on the Wildcats, La Salle still being coached by Fran Dunphy and Drexel being on the rise under Drexel, Neptune's days on the Main Line may be numbered.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Klay Thompson returns to Golden State
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Juan Soto sweepstakes a stress test for baseball’s economics
WNBA: Sabrina x Caitlin coming?!