Caitlin Clark hits fan with errant tee shot at LPGA pro-am (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark is human after all. At least when she has a golf club in her hand.
The Indiana Fever point guard seemingly could do no wrong during her record-setting WNBA Rookie of the Year season. And her star power continues to be felt everywhere she goes this offseason, whether it's sitting courtside at basketball games in Indianapolis or joining her fellow Swifties at Taylor Swift's New Eras Tour concerts.
However, Clark is just like the rest of us on the golf course.
On Wednesday, Clark competed in the LPGA pro-am event at The Annika in Florida, and she drove a tee shot straight into the crowd on the ninth hole at Pelican Golf Club.
Clark had fun with the errant shot, displaying some self-deprecating humor. She found the fan who got hit with the ball and signed it.
"Sorry about that," Clark told the fan.
Clark is making good on her promise to play a lot of golf during the WNBA offseason. Her plans don't include basketball, but Unrivaled, the new 3x3 league founded by fellow WNBA All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, reportedly have offered a Lionel Messi-like contract offer to Clark.
Clark committed to competing in the pro-am at The Annika to not only play with world No. 1 Nelly Korda but also to participate as a panelist with LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam in the Women’s Leadership Summit.
The Caitlin Clark Effect was on display Wednesday at Pelican Golf Club, where an estimated crowd of over 1,000 followed the basketball superstar around the course.
