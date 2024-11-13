Stephen Curry drops a 5-word reaction to Klay Thompson's shimmy
Klay Thompson returned to the Chase Center for the first time in his career to face the Golden State Warriors. Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks gave a tough fight to the Dubs but ended up with a 120-117 defeat.
It was bizarre to see Thompson competing against the dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Speaking of which, Klay pulled off Steph's "shimmy" celebration after draining a three-pointer.
Although Thompson was in his element, Curry had the last laugh. The Baby-Faced Assassin hit a late-game dagger to seal the game for the Warriors and performed his signature "Night-Night" celebration.
Moreover, during the postgame conference, the 2x NBA MVP had a five-word response for his former teammate stealing his celebration.
"He knows better than that," Curry said.
Indeed, Klay should have known what happened to opponents who tease Curry during games. Steph locked-in and helped the Dubs win the close affair with a 37-point performance.
As for Thompson, he finished the night with 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in his first game back at the Chase Center.
All things considered, it was indeed an emotional reunion between the two sides. The Warriors even played a tribute video for the now-Mavericks star, featuring heartwarming messages from Dubs players.
The three-point win also helped the Warriors improve their season record to 9-2 and attain the No. 1 seed while the Mavs have now fallen to the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an underwhelming 5-6 record.
