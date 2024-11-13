Spurs say Gregg Popovich suffered mild stroke at team's practice facility
By Joe Lago
The health of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has been a concern ever since he was suddenly unavailable to coach the team's Nov. 2 home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The specifics of Popovich's condition remained unknown, but acting head coach Mike Johnson did his best to allay any fears, saying last Thursday that the NBA's career leader in coaching victories was "doing good."
RELATED: Wemby, Spurs haven't 'talked directly' to coach Gregg Popovich amid health concerns
On Wednesday, the Spurs provided an update on Popovich and some extremely great news.
The team announced that the 75-year-old coaching legend suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2 at Frost Bank Center, the Spurs' practice facility. While there is no timeline for his return, Popovich is "expected to make a full recovery."
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said last week that the players were "not talking" to Popovich but were kept "informed" about his situation.
"I'm not worried about him," Wembanyama told reporters last Thursday. "I know he's going to come back soon."
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Klay Thompson returns to Golden State
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Juan Soto sweepstakes a stress test for baseball’s economics
WNBA: Sabrina x Caitlin coming?!