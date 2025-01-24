Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal get into a heated debate over Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler's scuffle with the Miami Heat has hardly been contained within the organization. If anything, the drama has received full-blown media coverage.
With Butler clearly not wanting to play in Miami, the Heat are not backing down either. After all, Jimmy received another two-game suspension days after serving his previous seven-game suspension.
The primary reason behind the rift is the Heat's reluctance to give Butler a contract extension. As a result, the 35-year-old was hurt and now wants to continue the next chapter of his NBA career elsewhere.
NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley discussed the current situation in Miami. While Shaq supported the disgruntled star, Chuck was in favor of the Heat.
"I know exactly how Jimmy feels. I've been in his situation many times," O'Neal said. "All I've done for you guys, and you don't want to give me an extension? So, now human nature kicks in. You don't want me? I don't want you."
To which Barkley replied: "You still have to be professional."
O'Neal then mentioned that Butler wants an extension and Barkley made it clear that he is not getting it. Shaq then gave a seemingly closing verdict.
"You don't want me? I don't want to be here! We should just leave it at that."
Considering Shaq had his fair share of scuffles over contract renewals during his playing days, it's not a surprise that he is taking Jimmy's side.
While Butler is well within his rights to demand a trade, he could have been a tad bit more professional about it as Chuck mentioned. At the end of the day, the egos have clashes between Jimmy and the Heat front office.
