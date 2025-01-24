OKC Thunder have only lost three games at home, they cannot win against Western rival
After the end of the Paul George and Russell Westbrook era, many expected the Oklahoma City Thunder to struggle for the forseeable future.
However, through the brilliance of general manager Sam Presti, not only have the Thunder bounced back quickly, but they also have a haul of draft picks to build a championship contender roster multiple times in the future.
Speaking of their performance in the 2024-25 NBA season, the OKC Thunder are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with an excellent 36-8 record.
They are currently one of two teams in the league with single-digit losses. Moreover, OKC has one of the best home records at home as they are 20-3.
One might wonder which teams have managed to defeat the outright top contender to win the 2025 NBA Championship at home, right? Well, it's not multiple teams, but just the Dallas Mavericks.
The Thunder suffered their third home defeat of the season at the hands of a short-handed Mavericks. While the Mavs aren't a half-bad team themselves, they have slipped in the Western Conference standings amid Luka Doncic's calf injury.
But even then, they had no problems in registering a solid 121-115 win over the Thunder. Right now, it feels like they are the kryptonite of the No. 1 seed in the West.
As for the Mavericks, following their six-point win, they have improved their record to 24-21 for the season. They have also climbed to the seventh seed in the conference.
Now, the only question remains whether they can maintain this form until their cornerstone star, Luka Doncic, returns to action or not.
