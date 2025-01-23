Dodgers' free agent pitcher slams MLB teams for dragging their heels in offseason
Jack Flaherty is 29 years old, started Game 1 of the World Series for the defending champions, and is coming off a season in which he made 28 regular-season starts with a 127 ERA+.
What, exactly, does a guy have to do to get a contract around here?
That was the thrust of the sentiment Flaherty expressed in an interview Thursday with Foul Territory.
“We’re waiting," Flaherty said. "I just want to play ball.”
Flaherty echoed a chorus heard rising from many MLB fan bases wondering why their team hasn't done more to upgrade its roster since the end of last season. The Dodgers have done more than merely move on from Flaherty. They've put other teams to shame with their offseason spending. Since beating the Yankees last October, the Dodgers have reportedly:
- Signed Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract
- Signed utility player Tommy Edman to a five-year, $74 million contract extension
- Signed outfielder Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17 million contract
- Signed reliever Blake Treinen to a two-year, $22 million contract
- Signed outfielder Teoscar Hernández to a three-year, $66 million contract
- Signed Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million contract
- Signed Roki Sasaki to a minor league contract with a $6.5 million bonus
- Signed closer Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million contract
In Thursday's appearance on Foul Territory, Flaherty all but conceded he is not in the Dodgers' 2025 plans.
"I'm not going back to L.A. most like — I can do the numbers, do the math," Flaherty said. "It doesn't bother me. I'm trying to go elsewhere and win and see if we can't beat those guys."
He just wishes more teams were calling to negotiate.
“It’s like ‘what are you up to?’ Are we going to have a conversation about a deal," Flaherty said, "or are you going to ask what I’m up to?"
As Flaherty sees it, the issue isn't that the majority of teams aren't trying to win, so much as they are content to field a roster that's capable of competing for a Wild Card berth as opposed to a championship.
"You have a certain number of teams that want to win, they look at their rosters and they're happy with it," he said. "I think teams want to win, but I think teams just want to get into the playoffs — not World Series or bust, but ‘hope we get into the playoffs and see what happens.’ "
