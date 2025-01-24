NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Conference Championship Weekend
By Josh Sanchez
The 2024-25 NFL season is winding down and there are only three games remaining until the league crowns its champion. Super Bowl LIX is set to take place on Sunday, February 9, at Caesars Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.
But first, conference champions must be crowned.
The AFC and NFC Championships go down this weekend on Sunday, January 26, with the NFC title game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field first up on the schedule, while the AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will finalize the Super Bowl matchup.
MORE: Bud Light drops star-studded early contender for best Super Bowl commercial
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?
A full look at the announcer pairings for the penultimate week of the NFL season.
MORE: NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing AFC, NFC Championship game matchups
NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Conference Championship Weekend
Sunday, January 26
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
TV Channel: FOX
MORE: NFC Championship Game 2025: Previewing Commanders vs. Eagles matchup
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
TV Channel: CBS
MORE: AFC Championship Game 2025: Previewing Bills vs. Chiefs NFL Playoffs Matchup
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Lions lose OC to the Bears…
NFL: …While Vikings lock up O’Connell
CFB: Nick Saban reveals his one coaching regret
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction’