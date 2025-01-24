The Big Lead

NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Conference Championship Weekend

Who will be calling your favorite NFL team's game in the penultimate week of the season.

By Josh Sanchez

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The 2024-25 NFL season is winding down and there are only three games remaining until the league crowns its champion. Super Bowl LIX is set to take place on Sunday, February 9, at Caesars Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

But first, conference champions must be crowned.

The AFC and NFC Championships go down this weekend on Sunday, January 26, with the NFC title game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field first up on the schedule, while the AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will finalize the Super Bowl matchup.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?

A full look at the announcer pairings for the penultimate week of the NFL season.

NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Conference Championship Weekend

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen following the 2024 NFL Playoffs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sunday, January 26

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
TV Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
TV Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson

