Despite crazy winds this week, PGA moves the Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines
By Matt Reed
The Genesis Invitational will have a new home, or at least temporarily in 2025 due to the Palisades wildfires currently wreaking havoc in California. The event has become a staple of the PGA Tour over the years at Riviera Country Club, where it's been held since 1999.
However, with everything going on in California at the moment, the tournament will be moving to Torrey Pines next month with the hopes that the Genesis will return to Riviera next year. The Genesis is hosted by The TIger Woods Foundation and has become one of the premier stops early in the season on the PGA Tour in the lead up to The Masters.
Torrey Pines is hosting the Farmers Insurance Open this weekend at the venue's North and South Courses, and it's certainly posing a threat for players with the unbelievably windy conditions through the first two rounds.
Many PGA stars have been battling the high gusts in San Diego, including Hideki Matsuyama, who was left in shock when he was ready to putt for birdie on hole 2, but was interrupted mid-swing by a flurry of wind.
The Genesis will run from February 10-16, so players competing in this week's event will surely be hoping for more optimal conditions if they return for the next tournament at Torrey Pines.
