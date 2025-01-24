Bill Belichick's North Carolina contract even rewards him for Pop-Tarts Bowl
By Joe Lago
Tar Heel Nation can rest easy. Chapel Bill isn't going anywhere.
Bill Belichick finally signed his contract with North Carolina, and on Thursday, the school released a redacted version with details of the 72-year-old head coach's five-year deal that will pay him $10 million annually.
As previously reported, Belichick has a buyout clause of $10 million if he leaves UNC before June 1, 2025. He would only owe $1 million if he departs after that date. With the NFL coaching carousel spinning without any meaningful mention of his name, it's safe for UNC fans to assume Belichick isn't going anywhere.
His X/Twitter post on Thursday indicated as much in which he wrote, "The sky is the limit here at Carolina."
While Belichick will greatly benefit from a College Football Playoff run with bonuses of $750,000 for making the 12-team field and $1.75 million for winning the national championship, he will be rewarded for even the most modest success.
Belichick will receive an extra $150,000 for making UNC bowl-eligible, and he'll get $350,000 for leading the Tar Heels to a "non-CFP Tier 1 elite bowl game," a level that includes the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the Mayo Bowl and the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Belichick's contract also includes plenty of perks, namely an annual expense allowance of $100,000, 25 hours of private aircraft use and a membership to the Chapel Hill Country Club.
It's still somewhat stunning that the greatest coach in NFL history will resume his legendary career in the college ranks, but now that his contract is a done deal, he'll be on the UNC sideline next season.
And first-year success for Chapel Bill won't necessarily be defined as "CFP or bust." But who wouldn't want to see Belichick holding a Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy that's also a fully functioning toaster?
