A legendary head coach will make his return to the sidelines in 2025

By Max Weisman
After taking a year off of coaching, legendary NFL head coach Pete Carroll will be making his return to the sidelines this fall. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Friday that Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement on a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option. Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks mutually parted ways following the 2023 season, and now finds a new home in Vegas.
The AFC West now has a quartet of great head coaches with the Carroll hiring, with Andy Reid in Kansas City, Sean Payton in Denver and Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles. This is Carroll's fourth head coaching stint in the NFL, following time spent with the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Seahawks.
Carroll has a 170-120-1 record as a head coach, winning Super Bowl 48 with the Seahawks and returning to the game a year later. He's won six division titles and made six playoff appearances as a head coach. Carroll was also the head coach at USC from 2001-2009, winning the 2004 National Championship and seven Pac 10 titles. Carroll will turn 74 in September and will be the oldest head coach in NFL history when he does.
After taking both the Trojans and the Seahawks to the mountaintop, Carroll will attempt to the same with the Raiders. It will be an uphill battle; the Raiders finished 4-13 this season and are searching for their franchise quarterback. Vegas has the sixth pick in the draft and might have to trade up to select a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.
Carroll's hiring leaves just two head coaching vacancies: The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys.
