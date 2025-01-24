LIV Golf just locked down the sport's biggest YouTube creator
By Matt Reed
Golf's biggest YouTube creator just inked a deal with LIV Golf that could be another massive signal that the PGA Tour's biggest competitor is willing to take them on in the long term.
Rick Shiels, whose YouTube channel alone has 2.93 million followers, is joining LIV as an ambassador and it's truly a big move for the tour as they continue to revamp their wider appeal in 2025. This comes after LIV recently locked down a broadcasting deal with FOX, with the tour's first event of the season set to be shown across their airwaves in just a matter of weeks.
Not only does Shiels have the opportunity to create amazing content with LIV stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and others, but reports suggest that he'll get to travel to all 14 events worldwide.
This deal is also a big chance for LIV golfers alike to expand their brands in the future. Players like DeChambeau have already done so by diving into the world of content creation, and the American star is currently on track to become the next big YouTube sensation with his following of 1.7 million subscribers.
At a time where the whole LIV-PGA saga continues to show there's likely no resolution to the feud in sight, moves like this only point towards LIV aiming to become its own long-term investment as it aims to poach attention (and maybe more players) away from the PGA.
