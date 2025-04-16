Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd NYC tour includes epic backstage Broadway appearance
By Josh Sanchez
Fresh off of becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers and her partner in crime from the national champion UConn women's basketball team Azzi Fudd have been going on a tour of New York City.
The two generated plenty of buzz after sitting together in matching draft night fits, before walking through the NYC streets before Bueckers' appearance on Good Morning America.
Before the GMA appearance, the dynamic duo was making other power moves.
Bueckers and Fudd pulled up to Broadway on Tuesday night to enjoy the musical Hell's Kitchen, which is inspired by the story of Grammy winner Alicia Keys and includes some of Keys' classic hits and new original songs.
Once again, their fits were stealing the spotlight as they posed backstage and linked with some of the cast.
The duo is on a generational run.
During the Huskies' championship run, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while Fudd added 13.6 points, two rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
Paige will officially kick off her WNBA career with her first training camp in a matter of days as she prepares to energize the Dallas fanbase.
With her talents and star power, she is exactly what the franchise needs.
For Fudd, you can expect to see her enjoying some Dallas Wings games over the summer before rejoining Geno Auriemma back at UConn as they look to run it back as national champs in the final year of her collegiate career.
