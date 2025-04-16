Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd outfits get internet buzzing after 'GMA' appearance
By Josh Sanchez
Fresh off of the UConn women's basketball team reaching the top of the college basketball world with a dominant win over Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship, Huskies star Paige Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft.
Bueckers will now begin her professional career with the Dallas Wings, while best friend and teammate Azzi Fudd, the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament, will return to the Huskies.
But before they go their own ways for next season, Azzi and Paige have been lighting it up in New York City.
Fudd sat at Bueckers' table on draft night and they both stole the show with their matching black fits. On Wednesday, as the national championship celebration continues, the two were again spotted on the streets of NYC as Bueckers prepared for an appearance on Good Morning America.
Social media could not get enough of the dynamic duo and were swooning over their outfits as the world tour continues.
In just a matter of days, Bueckers will begin her rookie minicamp in Dallas to prepare for her first season in the W. There will be high expectations for the No. 1 pick, which is nothing new after entering college as the No. 1 recruit in her class and immediately making a splash as the National Player of the Year as a freshman.
While injuries temporarily put a halt to her rise to stardom, there is no stopping Bueckers now that she is at the top of the basketball world.
For Fudd, you can expect to see her enjoying some Dallas Wings games over the summer before rejoining Geno Auriemma back at UConn as they look to run it back as national champs in the final year of her collegiate career.
