Paige Bueckers NIL Worth: How much does UConn star make in endorsements?
By Josh Sanchez
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers has many names. Paige Bueckets, The Rizzler, PB with the J, the list goes on and on. And there is a reason for that: She is one of the biggest stars in college basketball.
Bueckers is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and has long been touted as the next face of women's basketball.
Sure, injuries slowed her down, but she burst onto the scene during her freshman year by sweeping the National Player of the Year awards. Bueckers was the No. 1 overall player in her recruiting class, which also included Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
MORE: UConn star Azzi Fudd makes official announcement on her future
Bueckers is a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, and became the first NIL athlete to design and launch a Nike Player Edition (PE), the Nike G.T.Hustle 3.
But how much does Bueckers earn in NIL money? According to Connecticut Insider, her estimated NIL value for the 2024-25 season was $1.4 million.
MORE: Sienna Betts, top UCLA basketball commit, chooses jersey number with special meaning
Bueckers has endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Gatorade, the new Unrivaled women's 3x3 basketball league, sneaker reseller StockX, and haircare line CeraVe.
The list will continue to grow once Bueckers makes the leap to the WNBA where she is expected to join the Dallas Wings.
During her final season at UConn, which is in the midst of a deep run in March Madness, Bueckers is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Tyler O'Neill continues historic run on MLB Opening Day
CBB: Does March Madness lacks Magic without the Cinderella stories ?
NBA: Nick Wright uses classic Seinfeld scene to destroy Stephen A. in LeBron feud
CFB: Jeremy Pruitt's NCAA lawsuit is the height of absurdity
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith takes ugly shot at LeBron James