Paige Bueckers NIL Worth: How much does UConn star make in endorsements?

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is one of the biggest stars in the game and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and her NIL deals reflect that.

By Josh Sanchez

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers during press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers during press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers has many names. Paige Bueckets, The Rizzler, PB with the J, the list goes on and on. And there is a reason for that: She is one of the biggest stars in college basketball.

Bueckers is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and has long been touted as the next face of women's basketball.

Sure, injuries slowed her down, but she burst onto the scene during her freshman year by sweeping the National Player of the Year awards. Bueckers was the No. 1 overall player in her recruiting class, which also included Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Bueckers is a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, and became the first NIL athlete to design and launch a Nike Player Edition (PE), the Nike G.T.Hustle 3.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers and forward Sarah Strong warm up before a game against South Dakota State.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers and forward Sarah Strong warm up before a game against South Dakota State. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

But how much does Bueckers earn in NIL money? According to Connecticut Insider, her estimated NIL value for the 2024-25 season was $1.4 million.

Bueckers has endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Gatorade, the new Unrivaled women's 3x3 basketball league, sneaker reseller StockX, and haircare line CeraVe.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers exits the floor after defeating the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers exits the floor after defeating the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The list will continue to grow once Bueckers makes the leap to the WNBA where she is expected to join the Dallas Wings.

During her final season at UConn, which is in the midst of a deep run in March Madness, Bueckers is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

