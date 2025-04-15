Social media post predicting Paige Bueckers’ greatness from 2013 goes viral
Paige Bueckers was set to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and the Dallas Wings confirmed it on Monday night. Fresh off an NCAA championship, Bueckers added to her already impressive basketball career when her name was called first.
Most basketball fans have known she was destined for greatness since her junior year in high school. She led her team to multiple undefeated seasons. She was named the Gatorade High School Athlete Of The Year while also winning a plethora of other individual awards as a senior. But Gary Knox, a photojournalist for KARE 11, predicted this back in 2013.
Buckers was just 11 years old in 2013, playing basketball as a sixth grader. However, Knox compared her to Diana Taurasi, widely considered one of the greatest ever to do it. And Bueckers is on track to live up to even that high mark, having won at every level before entering the pros.
Naturally, fans went crazy when the post was unearthed, with reactions pouring in on social media.
"Imagine comparing a 6th grader to Taurasi…… and then being right," one fan wrote.
"This tweet has aged so well. It's already immortal," a second fan wrote.
"I bet people laughed at this prediction but my man called it over a decade ago," a third fan added.
"She been like that she used to hoop with my little sister, future WNBA MVP," a fourth fan said.
Diana Taurasi ended her career as a 3-time WNBA champion, 2-time WNBA Finals MVP, WNBA MVP, and an 11-time WNBA All-Star. Even with the success she's already achieved, Paige Bueckers has a lot to achieve to make this prediction entirely true. It's safe to say, though, that Gary Knox knew greatness when he saw it, and it was long before the rest of the world.
