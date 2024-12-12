Jimmy Butler's agent calls out Shams Charania's 'bulls**t' reports
The NBA has changed beyond recognition over the past few years. For years, NBA fans have trusted Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania to provide accurate insider information and leaks before they are made official.
However, with Woj finally retiring from the job earlier this year, Charania is seemingly left with no competition. In fact, he even joined ESPN as a direct replacement for Wojnarowski.
With that said, Charania is correct about his reports more often than not as he has a proven track record. The ESPN insider recently reported that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is unsettled with the team.
Charania also reported that Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has told the "league circles" about his client's potential interest in joining the Phoenix Suns. However, Lee publicly called out Charania for spreading a false rumor as he went ballistic on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bulls**t because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge," he wrote.
Now, that's surprising. It's rare to see an agent openly calling out an insider of Charania's stature. Lee further vented his anger as he called the news "fabricated" in a separate tweet.
Butler's agent was firing on all cylinders and even accused Charania of using ChatGPT to lie about the Heat star's preferred destination.
Despite the public call-out, Charania doubled down on his report about an alleged interest from Butler to join the Phoenix Suns if he gets traded.
