Xavier Legette reveals he eats raccoon and ate one for Thanksgiving
By Joe Lago
Don't ask the question if you're not prepared to hear the answer.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown learned that harsh lesson while interviewing Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette on their podcast.
In the latest episode of "The St. Brown Podcast," Equanimeous, a wideout for the New Orleans Saints, asked one of the show's standard questions for every guest: "What's your oddest food take? ... Is there something weird that you like to eat?"
Replied Legette: "Well, y'all probably seen that video when I said I eat 'coon. I eat raccoon."
The St. Brown brothers were both puzzled by the answer.
"You what?" asked Equanimeous for clarification. "What do you mean raccoon?"
"Like a raccoon that you see in the trash can," Legette said smiling.
The details became more unappetizing when Equanimeous asked, "Where do you even eat that at? Where do you even get that?"
"I hunt it. I kill it," Legette said matter-of-factly. "I skin 'em. Cook 'em. Eat 'em."
Legette said he last had raccoon for Thanksgiving. His family "killed it" for the holiday feast.
"That sounds crazy," said Amon-Ra, the star wide receiver for the Detroit Lions.
"Wait, what does it taste like?," Equanimeous asked.
"It tastes like chicken," Legette said.
Legette's palate went viral last month when the Panthers traveled to Germany to play the New York Giants. The South Carolina native sampled German food with his favorite being "chicken wings."
