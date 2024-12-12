Tua Tagovailoa issues warning to burglars looking to break into his house
By Joe Lago
To burglars who have targeted the homes of NFL stars, you've been warned.
Stay away from Tua Tagovailoa's house. Or else.
A day after news emerged of a break-in at Joe Burrow's Cincinnati-area home, the Miami Dolphins quarterback was asked about the burglaries of NFL stars' houses and what he has done to make sure he isn't targeted by the recent crime wave, which has been linked to a South American syndicate and has hit the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday that a car break-in near his house prompted him to hire personal security.
"When we're on the road, we got someone with my wife, got someone also at the house, surveying the house," he said. "So, just to let that be known, they are armed.
"So I hope if you decide to go my house, you think twice."
Last month, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL issued a security alert to teams' security forces and the NFL Players Association about the growing danger of home burglaries. Also, an FBI investigation concluded that international organized crime was behind them.
According to Pelissero, the perpetrators use public records to uncover players' home addresses and monitor their social media accounts to plan break-ins when the houses are empty. NFL security has recommended players to refrain from making real-time social media posts and to install security systems.
On that last recommendation, Tagovailoa is sufficiently covered.
