Former 5-star QB recruit Malachi Nelson enters transfer portal despite Boise State's playoff berth
Former 5-star quarterback prospect Malachi Nelson is entering the transfer portal for the second time in two years, opting to leave Boise State despite the Broncos landing the third seed in the College Football Playoff this season.
Nelson's collegiate career has not gone as planned so far. He was the 12th best player in the 2023 class according to 247's composite rankings, and a top-five quarterback prospect who committed to USC.
However, Nelson lost out on the Trojans' starting job to Miller Moss last season, and transferred to Boise State after last season. Nelson figured to be the starter for the Broncos, but once again lost out on the starting job to Maddux Madsen, and threw just 17 passes over three appearances late in blowout wins.
When he came into college, Nelson was as highly-touted a recruit as you'll find. He had all the physical tools to project out as a potential star quarterback, with the touch, arm strength and vision that are the hallmarks of a great passer. He had enough athleticism to extend plays outside the pocket and occasionally hurt teams on the run.
With neither Madsen nor Miller looking particularly dominant this season, questions have to be asked about whether the shine has come off of Nelson at this point in his career. Losing out to a pair of less-than-stellar quarterbacks has to give teams pause as Nelson looks for his third team in as many seasons.
Ultimately, the combination of Nelson's skillset coming out of school, his age (he still has at least three years of eligibility left), and the number of quarterback hungry teams in the college ranks means he's likely going to draw a lot of interest in the portal. Whether he finds a home with a power four program, or a high-level group of five team, odds are good he's going to get another crack at a starting job someplace, in what figures to be the most important offseason of his career.
