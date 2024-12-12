JJ Redick reveals key factor about load managing 'gassed' LeBron James
LeBron James is on the verge of turning 40 years old soon. The only reason he is still able to compete at an elite level is because of how well he has taken care of his body over the years.
But at the end of the day, James is still a human. For the first time in his NBA career, James has shown major signs of slowing down.
Despite that, LBJ had played all of the Los Angeles Lakers' games apart from their recent matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
James was rested due to a foot injury and got some much-needed rest in the 2024-25 NBA season. Keeping that in mind, he will likely be on fresh legs during the Purple and Gold's next matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Head coach JJ Redick talked about how the team is moving forward with load managing their veteran forward. Redick also revealed if the 39-year-old has been "gassed" at any point during the season.
"In game, he's asked for a sub a couple times because he's gassed," Redick said, per ESPN. "For us, we have to be cognizant as we play more and more games, just the cumulative effect of playing a lot of minutes and Sunday, being banged up with the foot thing, it felt like a good opportunity for him to get some rest."
Redick made the revelation in light of James missing the Lakers' recent practice session. The rookie head coach mentioned that the 4x NBA champion took some time off due to a personal reason.
So far, James has averaged 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game for the Purple and Gold. Although his points per game have taken a hit, James has elevated other aspects of his game.
If the Lakers can smartly manage to rest James throughout the season, he should be able to play at his sparkling best come playoff time.
