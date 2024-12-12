"The pattern of scoreless droughts...": Steph Curry sounds off Warriors' NBA Cup defeat
In a game where a place in the 2024 NBA Cup semi-finals was up for grabs, the Golden State Warriors suffered a frustrating one-point defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets.
Considering the final score was just 91-90, it was evident that both sides went through a scoring drought in the much-anticipated matchup.
2x NBA MVP Stephen Curry, who usually steps up for the Dubs when they need him the most, struggled to score as he finished the night with just 19 points to his name.
Steve Kerr goes on epic rant about officiating
Curry addressed the Warriors' early exit from the NBA Cup and took the blame for the loss on his shoulders instead of blaming the entire team.
"The pattern of scoreless droughts down the stretch has to be addressed or else we’ll be a mediocre team," Curry said after the game. "I’ll take responsibility for not being able to get us organized and not being able to finish plays. Ball’s in my hands. I got to make shots."
This season, the competition in the Western Conference is as cut-throat as it can get. There are multiple teams that are capable of taking away the throne of the best team in the league from the Boston Celtics.
Keeping that in mind, a close defeat can sometimes have lasting consequences on a championship contender. The Warriors learned that the hard way as they have now slipped to a 14-10 record this season.
However, there is one silver lining for the team. They are still the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but it will be interesting to see for how long they can hold that position.
