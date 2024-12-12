Lakers reverse course on Bronny James' G League schedule
By Joe Lago
The Los Angeles Lakers were roundly criticized for giving special treatment to Bronny James when it came to his G League schedule, which would only comprise the South Bay Lakers' home games at the franchise's training facility in El Segundo.
The plan crossed the line for ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who was initially fine with the "special treatment and nepotism" involving LeBron James' oldest son, but he blasted Bronny for "not getting on United Airlines to fly to these road games."
Well, Bronny James will be taking G League commercial flights after all.
The 20-year-old James will make his G League road debut Thursday when the South Bay Lakers face the Valley Suns in Phoenix, according to multiple reports.
The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported that James' G League road availability would "still be selective."
James, a controversial second-round pick after playing one season at USC as a reserve, would benefit from time spent in the G League. He's currently averaging 0.6 points, 0.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 2.6 minutes per game in his first NBA season, and he has not played for the Lakers since a 123-103 home win against the Toronto Raptors on November 10.
In the G League, James has played three games, averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.3 minutes. However, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard is shooting only 29.4% from the field (10 for 34) and has missed all 10 of his 3-point attempts.
While James is away from the Lakers, his father also won't be with the team.
LeBron James is "taking some time" during an "excused absence," according to head coach JJ Redick. LeBron missed his first game of the season last Sunday and will not play in Friday's road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
