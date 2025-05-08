NFL will reveal select games before official schedule release next week
By Matt Reed
The NFL offseason is officially in full swing now that the 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, but next up on the league's docket involves getting fans excited about the next season and the biggest matchups that are on the schedule this fall.
RELATED: NFL teams with the best wide receiver duos
While the official league schedule release isn't until May 14, the NFL has decided to leak out several key meetings before that release goes out on various sports and news programs.
While fans and teams already know who they are facing next season and which schedules appear to be the easiest and toughest based on last season's results, everyone enjoys planning out their Sundays for 18 weeks of the regular season once the schedule goes live.
The NFL will have a number of international games as well as the league aims to increase its visibility abroad, including a new stop in Europe; Berlin.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Aaron Gordon calls out referees, 'handsy' Thunder for physical defense on Nikola Jokic
MLB: What's the ketchup? MLB team's surprise hot dog tax prompts frank admission
NFL: Former NFL star Jason Kelce meets his family's PGA Tour doppelganger
CFB: NFL Draft guru names surprising QB1 for 2026 NFL Draft not named Arch Manning
SPORTS MEDIA: Longtime Detroit sportscaster let go as RSN cost cuts continue