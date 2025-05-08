Watch: Marlins fan renounces team amid blowout loss to Dodgers
At some point, fans need to know when it's time to throw in the towel — or the jersey of their favorite team, as it were.
For one Marlins fan who was subjected to Miami's 10-1 loss to the Marlins at loanDepot Park on Wednesday, the time arrived the moment after Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pulled up at third base with a triple and did a little dance.
Keep a close eye on the fan in the upper-left corner of the screen wearing a vintage teal pinstriped Marlins jersey. When Ohtani does his celebratory dance, the Marlins fan mimics the dance in his seat. Perhaps realizing his conflicting allegiances in the moment, he tears off the Marlins jersey and throws it aside, all the while cheering Ohtani.
The Dodgers took two of the three games from the Marlins in the series, improving their MLB-best record to 25-12. The Marlns, meanwhile, are in the midst of another losing season. They're currently 14-22 — the third-worst record in the National League, fifth out of five teams in the NL East.
More news: Paul Pierce records 8-hr walk to work after Boston Celtics' Game 2 collapse vs Knicks
Ohtani's triple put the cap on another series to remember in Miami. He went 4 for 11 in the series. All four hits went for extra bases, giving him an impressive .364/.500/.955 slash line in May coming off a still-good .287/.374/.543 April.
The Marlins have had two winning seasons in the last 15 years. For one fan at least, Wednesday was as good a time as any to hop off the bandwagon.
