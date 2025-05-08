NFL fans troll Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett for hilarious reason
By Matt Reed
Kenny Pickett is a Super Bowl champion after appearing in several games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, but despite that fact the Cleveland Browns quarterback has been the butt of jokes after his new team posted a hilarious photo on their social accounts that NFL fans caught onto.
RELATED: NFL legend Tom Brady reveals advice he gave Shedeur Sanders about NFL Draft
Cleveland made a simple social post showcasing two of their new quarterbacks Wednesday, Joe Flacco and Pickett, but after fans zoomed in on the pictures they noticed a funny difference between the two signal callers.
Pickett's hands appeared to be significantly smaller than Flacco's, which led to a string of clever responses from NFL fans.
Despite the entertaining banter, one thing is certain for both players vying to be the Browns starter in 2025 which is that they are NFL champions and that's something that Cleveland could use on their roster as they look to rebuild their reputation after a rough season.
