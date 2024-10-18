FanDuel reveals Bally's rebranding changeover date
That didn't take long.
In a court filing Monday, Diamond Sports Group asked a Houston bankruptcy court to approve a rebranding of its regional sports networks from Bally to FanDuel. Friday, the rebranding was approved, with the changeover set to take effect Monday.
According to a press release announcing the partnership between Diamond and FanDuel, the popular gaming platform has the exclusive right to name Diamond's 16 regional sports networks ("RSNs") and Diamond's digital offerings, including the direct to consumer ("DTC") product, as FanDuel Sports Network.
FanDuel also gets linear and digital media placement and integration opportunities across all live NBA, NHL and MLB games on FanDuel Sports Network; and a shared commitment from Diamond to explore a unified DTC app experience with the ability to syndicate FanDuel TV programming across FanDuel Sports Network, including studio programming like "Up & Adams," "Run It Back" and FanDuel TV's live rights programming.
FanDuel also will have reseller designation for Diamond's DTC product; and additional economic and equity elements.
It's a quick turnaround, but the names of the individual rebranded regional sports networks are beginning to trickle in.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Bally Sports Sun will be named FanDuel Sports Network Sun, and Bally Sports Florida will become FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
Kory Woods of MLive.com reports that Bally Sports Detroit will become FanDuel Sports Network Detroit on Monday.
In its court filing, Diamond said it needs to rebrand now because its current agreement with Bally Sports is set to expire at the end of the Major League Baseball season. Only four teams are left standing in the MLB postseason, with the World Series set to begin as early as this weekend.
With many of its MLB contracts expiring, Diamond told the bankruptcy judge that it plans to drop nearly all of its remaining MLB contracts, with a plan to retain only the Atlanta Braves.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Tennessee looking like a title contender
CBB: Title-winning coach Tony Bennett retires from UVA
SPORTS MEDIA: Sydney Sweeney prepping to play boxer
NBA: Lonzo Ball is back!