Longtime Detroit sportscaster let go as RSN cost cuts continue
Sportscaster Mickey York, a fixture on the Detroit sports scene, was let go by FanDuel Sports Network after the Pistons were eliminated by the New York Knicks on May 1.
York, 55, had also recently worked as a reporter and anchor on FanDuel's local Detroit Tigers broadcasts. He officially announced his exit from the regional-sports network Tuesday in a social media post.
"Some personal news: After 25 years with Fox/Bally/Fan Duel Sports Network my position has been eliminated," York wrote Tuesday on Twitter/X. "The Detroit Tigers are going in a different direction with their broadcasts and regretfully I will no longer be a part of those productions. I’m not sure what’s next."
"I hope I haven’t done my last show in Detroit, but for now I would like to say thanks for allowing me into your homes and sporting lives. As a sports crazy kid growing up in the suburbs of Detroit it’s been an opportunity beyond my wildest dreams and I never took it for granted.
"Guess I’m entering free agency. If, for whatever reason, you find yourself missing me and you’re into cars you can find me at http://cruisnmedia.com. Hope to see you soon and from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for watching, Good night, kids!"
In March, FanDuel Sports Network and the Tigers announced Kirk Gibson was leaving the team's broadcast crew in 2025. Tony Paul of the Detroit News notes the network renegotiated its contracts with the Tigers and Pistons after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.
"The teams received significantly less money, but have been given the leeway to take over more control of the broadcasts," Paul wrote.
