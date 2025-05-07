What's the ketchup? MLB team's surprise hot dog tax prompts frank admission
When the Milwaukee Brewers announced a $59.99 membership in a "free hot dog" club Tuesday, it appears they weren't being frank.
One fan who joined the club, Jake Starck, pointed out Tuesday on Twitter/X that his "free" hot dog was assessed a sales tax.
To their credit, the Brewers quickly gave the problem the fixings.
"We were made aware of the sales tax issue during Friday’s Hot Dog Club launch," the Brewers wrote on Twitter/X on Tuesday. "We have since implemented a fix to ensure sales tax is not charged to Hot Dog Club members upon redemption."
More news: Watch: Yankees fan catches foul ball despite adorable human blindfold
According to Front Office Sports, a “glitch” in the concessionaire’s system was corrected before the first pitch of the Brewers' first game of the promotion on Friday.
Front Office Sports also contacted Starck, who said “I’m very glad if my little bit helped bring some light onto the subject."
More news: NHL draft lottery winner is a huge underdog
Milwaukee and hot dogs go together like ketchup and mustard. The team is famous for its in-game sausage race, an attraction that began on weekends in the 1990s in County Stadium and migrated to American Family Field (formerly Miller Park) in the 2000s as a daily event.
Fans can still relish the race at home games — and now, their tax-free hot dogs too.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
SPORTS MEDIA: Second suspect charged with murder in death of 27-year-old sports reporter
CFB: College football's most toxic fan bases revealed
MLB: Pirates fan making 'significant progress' in hospital after 20-foot fall
NBA: Warriors rescued by unlikely record-setting hero in Game 7 win over Rockets
NFL: President Donald Trump set to reveal the 2027 NFL Draft location
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Saturday Night Live' roasts Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson relationship