FanDuel Sports Network continues to eliminate positions in Detroit
For the second time in as many days, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit has lost a familiar face.
Reporter Trevor Thompson, who has been with the Red Wings', Pistons' and Tigers' regional sports network since 2000, confirmed to the Detroit News that his position was eliminated.
The news of Thompson's departure comes on the heels of Mickey York, another veteran Detroit sports personality, announcing his departure from the local FanDuel Sports Network affiliate on social media Tuesday.
According to the News' Tony Paul, Thompson most recently covered the Red Wings and Tigers for the network that has changed names from Fox Sports Detroit to Bally Sports Detroit to FanDuel Sports Network Detroit over the last decade.
Thompson was recently introduced as the co-host of the "Bleav in Lions" show with former Lions safety Glover Quin Jr.
Thompson and York add their names to a long list of recent departures from the network.
In March, FanDuel Sports Network and the Tigers announced Kirk Gibson was leaving the team's broadcast crew in 2025. Paul noted the network renegotiated its contracts with the Tigers and Pistons after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.
According to Paul, Thompson's last day with the network coincided with the end of the Red Wings' regular season.
