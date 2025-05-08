Paul Pierce pokes fun at himself, re-enacting legendary moment after losing bet
By Tyler Reed
No one outside the city of New York expected the New York Knicks to take a 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
However, after two epic choke jobs by the team in green, that is exactly the world that we are currently living in.
Before the Game 2 loss, Celtics legend Paul Pierce made a bet that if the Celtics lost to the Knicks, he would walk to work in his robe.
Well, Pierce is a man of his word. It took seven hours, but the Celtics legend made the shoelace express trip to work, joining his 'Speak' co-hosts.
However, Pierce's entrance on the show was a great callback to one of his most legendary moments in his career.
Pierce showed up in a wheelchair after his seven-hour journey to work. Fans might remember the time Pierce was given a wheelchair after an "injury", which was finally revealed by Pierce to not be an actual injury, but that he had to use the bathroom.
It might be a long time before Pierce makes another bet on his Celtics. The Celtics are facing a daunting task being down 2-0 to the Knicks as the series moves to Madison Square Garden.
Game 3 is set for Saturday at 3:30 pm ET.
