LSU star Flau'jae Johnson officially makes WNBA Draft decision
By Josh Sanchez
Flau'jae Johnson had LSU women's basketball fans in shambles following the team's loss to Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins in the Elite 8 of March Madness. The All-American guard and national champion revealed that she was weighing her options and considering entering the 2025 WNBA Draft.
As the face of the program and a leader on the court, the Tigers faithful were campaigning for "Big 4" to return for her senior year.
On Thursday, reports emerged about her decision.
MORE: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has viral request to trainer after eye injury
Luckily for those who were praying that Flau'jae would return to Baton Rouge, they got their wish. According to The Athletic, Flau'jae has decided to forgo the WNBA Draft.
While Flau'jae was only a junior this past season, she is eligible for the draft because she turns 22 this year. Instead of going pro, however, she will be running it back one more season with Kim Mulkey.
MORE: LSU's Flau'jae Johnson blocks 6-foot-7 UCLA star Lauren Betts in Elite 8
Following the loss to UCLA, Flau'jae made it clear that she wants to win a national title as the unquestioned leader of the team.
“Not to take away my national championship, but still, I want to do something where I’m one of the leaders on the team,” Johnson said. Now, she will get her chance.
Johnson and Mikaylah Williams will headline the roster, while welcoming the top-rated recruiting class in the country led by forward Grace Knox. Flau'jae's final year should be nothing but entertainment.
