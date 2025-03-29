LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has viral request to trainer after nasty eye poke
By Josh Sanchez
LSU women's basketball superstar Flau'jae Johnson had an off night on offense, and her night ended early during a crucial stretch in the final court after a scramble for the ball led to the junior guard getting hit in the eye.
Flau'jae was chasing down a loose ball against NC State when she was tangled up and went to the ground hold her face and rolling in pain.
While on the sideline, Flau'jae was receiving eye drops from the team trainer, but was ultimately unable to return to the game.
According to ESPN's Holly Rowe, Flau'jae was on the ground pleading with the trainer to go back in the game when she reportedly made a hilarious request as her eye was starting to swell shot. Per Rowe, Flau'jae asked the trainer if they could just tape her eye open.
That's the type of competitiveness that make's Flau'jae such a special player and leader for the Tigers.
It was an off night, going just 1-of-8 for 3 points, but she added five rebounds and four assists.
Hopefully Flau'jae can be 100 percent for the team's next outing on Sunday, March 30, at 3:00 p.m. ET at Spokane Arena on ESPN.
LSU will now advance to the Elite 8 for the third straight year where they will wait on the winner of Friday night's showdown between the No. 1 overall seed UCLA Bruins and No. 5 seed Ole Miss Rebels.
